Iker Casillas goes viral with tweet saying he is gay

MADRID (AP) — Former Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas has created a stir on Twitter with a post saying he is gay. The brief message sent on Sunday quickly went viral and prompted widespread speculation. Casillas said “I hope I’ll be respected: I’m gay” along with the hashtag “HappySunday,” also in Spanish. He did not elaborate on the message, leading some to question its meaning and even veracity. The tweet came a day after Spanish media reported that he was in a relationship with a local actress.

