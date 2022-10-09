Hill accounts for 4 TDs, Saints top Seahawks 39-32

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Taysom Hill ran for three touchdowns, including a 60-yarder in the fourth quarter, and threw for another score, and the New Orleans Saints snapped a three-game skid with a 39-32 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. Hill’s big plays came while periodically lining up at QB instead of his regular tight end spot. The only pass he’s attempted this season went for a 22-yard score to tight end Adam Trautman. Andy Dalton started his second straight game in place of the injured QB Jameis Winston and passed for 187 yards and one TD. Seattle’s Geno Smith passed for 268 yards and three scores in a game that had six lead changes and five touchdowns spanning 35 or more yards.

