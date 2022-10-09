Gladbach beats 10-man Cologne 5-2 to end Rhine derby run

BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Mönchengladbach has ended its run of three consecutive Rhine derby defeats with a 5-2 victory over 10-man Cologne in the Bundesliga. The game was effectively decided at the end of the first half when Cologne midfielder Florian Kainz was sent off for a second yellow card. Jonas Hofmann was the other central figure and was involved in three goals and two penalties. Ramy Bensebaini scored twice and Marcus Thurman completed the scoring in injury time. Hertha Berlin was hosting Freiburg later, before league leader Union Berlin visited Stuttgart.

