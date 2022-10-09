Giants spoil Packers international debut with 27-22 win

LONDON (AP) — Saquon Barkley took a direct snap and ran for a 2-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to cap the New York Giants’ 27-22 comeback victory over the Packers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, spoiling Green Bay’s international debut. Aaron Rodgers drove the Packers to the 6-yard line but his pass on fourth-and-goal was swatted down at the line of scrimmage by safety Xavier McKinney with just over a minute left. After Giants punter Jamie Gillan ran out of the end zone for a safety, the Packers got the ball back and set up a desperation pass, but Rodgers was sacked by Oshane Ximines at the Green Bay 29, fumbling as the clock ran out.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.