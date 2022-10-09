Former UFC champ Cormier considers leap to WWE, eyes Lesnar

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — UFC Hall of Fame fighter Daniel Cormier is interested in becoming the latest fighter to cross over and join WWE. Cormier served as the guest referee in a WWE match between Seth Rollins and former UFC fighter Matt Riddle at the Extreme Rules event in Philadelphia. The 43-year-old Cormier retired from MMA following his 2020 loss to Stipe Miocic in a bout for the UFC heavyweight championship. Cormier still thinks it is possible to fight Brock Lesnar in WWE. The two former UFC heavyweight champions never had their dream match inside the octagon. The next step could be inside the squared circle.

