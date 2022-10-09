Derrick Henry, Titans win 3rd in row, 21-17 over Commanders

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Derrick Henry rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown to help the Tennessee Titans beat the Washington Commanders 21-17 and extend their winning streak to three. When Henry got into the end zone in the third quarter, it was Tennessee’s first second-half touchdown since the season opener. The Titans improved to 24-3 when Henry surpasses 100 yards rushing. That was enough to compensate for five sacks of Ryan Tannehill. David Long Jr. picked off Carson Wentz at the Tennessee 1-yard line with 6 seconds left to preserve the victory. Wentz threw for 359 yards and two touchdowns as the Commanders lost their fourth straight.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.