Austin, Colorado draw 1-1; Driussi one shy of Golden Boot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Diego Rubio scored the tying goal for the Colorado Rapids in a 1-1 draw with Austin. Rubio’s goal, with an assist from Lalas Abubaker, came in the third minute of second-half stoppage time for the Rapids. Lalas Abubakar got an assist on the goal. Austin finished second in the Western Conference and will host Real Salt Lake in the opening round of the playoffs. Sebastián Driussi scored for Austin. His penalty kick in the 81st minute was his 22nd goal of the season. He finished one shy of Nashville’s Hany Mukhtar, who did not score against LAFC but won the Golden Boot with 23 goals.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.