Weber State runs away late from E. Washington for 45-21 win

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Dontae McMillan ran for 92 yards and two touchdowns, Abraham Williams returned a kickoff 100 yards for a score and Weber State beat Eastern Washington 45-21. The Wildcats (5-0, 2-0 Big Sky Conference), ranked No. 7 in the FCS coaches poll, never trailed and scored the final 24 points. Eastern Washington (1-4, 0-2), which was ranked No. 12 in the preseason FCS coaches poll, has lost four in a row following a 36-29 win over Tennessee State in the opener.

