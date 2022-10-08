UT Martin pulls away in 4th, beats Murray State 45-16

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Dresser Winn threw for 439 yards, Colton Dowell added 168 yards on the ground, and UT Martin scored 24 points in the fourth quarter and beat winless Murray State 45-16. Jayden Stinson’s 78-yard touchdown pass to Taylor Shields pulled Murray State to 21-16 with 5:35 remaining in the third quarter. UT Martin answered with Sam Franklin’s 65-yard touchdown run sandwiched between short-yardage TD runs from Zak Wallace and Cornelious Brown in the fourth. Stinson was 10-of-25 passing for 168 yards and threw five interceptions for Murray State.

