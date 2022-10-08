UEFA’s Čeferin set to get final presidential term unopposed

GENEVA (AP) — UEFA says its president Aleksander Čeferin has support from all 55 member federations to be a candidate for re-election next year as it confirmed the Slovenian would stand again in what should be his final term in office according to UEFA’s legal rules. The deadline for candidates is Jan. 5 ahead of an election meeting on April 5 in Lisbon, Portugal. Čeferin won election in 2016 to replace the suspended Michel Platini and was re-elected unopposed three years later. The statutes consider “any partial term of office shall count as one full term.” That would curtail Čeferin’s presidency in the first half of 2027.

