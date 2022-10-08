Skip to Content
Titans place wide receiver Treylon Burks on injured reserve

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have placed their first-round draft pick Treylon Burks on injured reserve with an injured left toe. That means the wide receiver won’t be back until mid-November at the earliest. Burks was carted to the locker room in last week’s win at Indianapolis. The 18th pick overall out of Arkansas did not practice all week. Coach Mike Vrabel already ruled Burks out Friday. The Titans also activated linebacker Monty Rice from the physically unable to perform list.

