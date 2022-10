PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Jacorey Howard scored from a yard out to cap a game-winning drive as Texas Southern held off Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 24-17 in a Southwestern Conference battle. The loss was the third straight to open conference play for the Golden Lions (2-4, 0-3 SWAC), who tied the game three times but never led.

