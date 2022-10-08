South Dakota State wins 5th straight, 28-3 over South Dakota

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Isaiah Davis rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns and South Dakota State beat South Dakota 28-3 for its fifth straight victory. Davis went up the middle, broke several tackles and stiff-armed a defender for a 48-yard score to give South Dakota State a 14-3 lead. SDSU held South Dakota to 136 total yards in front of a sold out crowd of 19,332. Cale Reeder and Dalys Beanum each had an interception for the Jackrabbits’ defense, and Adam Bock had seven tackles and two sacks. Mark Gronowski was 12 of 20 for 136 yards with one touchdown and one interception for South Dakota State.

