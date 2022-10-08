Sims, Jackets beat Duke for 2nd straight win, 23-20 in OT

ATLANTA (AP) — Quarterback Jeff Sims ran for 95 yards and threw for 227 yards and two touchdowns before leaving with an undisclosed injury on the first play of overtime and Georgia Tech held on for a 23-20 victory over Duke. The Blue Devils floundered most of the game until Sahmir Hagans’ 81-yard punt return for a touchdown down the right sideline pulled them within 20-13 with 5:55 remaining. Georgia Tech’s defense had to make one last stand in regulation but couldn’t overcome three 15-yard penalties that advanced Duke to the 2, before tight end Nicky Dalmolin hauled in a TD catch to send the game to overtime.

