Sheron starts at QB for No. 13 Kentucky for injured Levis

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kaiya Sheron started at quarterback for No. 13 Kentucky in Saturday night’s Southeastern Conference game against South Carolina, replacing injured senior Will Levis. Levis entered Kroger Field with a boot on his left foot and did not participate in pregame warmups. Wildcats coach Mark Stoops earlier this week referred to a finger injury Levis sustained in last week’s 22-19 loss at No. 9 Mississippi, but didn’t mention a foot injury. Stoops remained mum on Levis’ status on Thursday. Levis has been mentioned as a possible first-round NFL draft choice after breaking out for 2,827 yards passing and 24 touchdowns last season.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.