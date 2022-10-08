Scott’s 7 TD passes lead Incarnate Word past Lamar 56-17

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Lindsey Scott Jr. passed for 401 yards and seven touchdowns — all on seven first-half possessions — to propel Incarnate Word to a 56-17 victory over Lamar. Scott opened the scoring for Incarnate Word (5-1, 2-1 Southland Conference) seven plays into the game with a 21-yard scoring strike to Taylor Grimes. Marcus Cooper followed with a 16-yard touchdown run on the Cardinals’ second possession for a 14-0 lead. Scott capped the next three possessions with scoring throws to Roger McCuller covering 14 yards, an 83-yarder to Jaelin Campbell and a 6-yarder to Brandon Porter for a 35-0 first-quarter lead. Scott hit Porter for a 5-yard touchdown midway through the second quarter before connecting with Darion Chafin from 19 yards out and Grimes from the 14 for a 56-10 halftime lead.

