Samford stymies Wofford 28-14 in Watson’s first game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Michael Hiers threw for two touchdowns, and Samford’s defense kept Wofford in check for a 28-14 win, the 16th-straight loss for the Terriers. It was a disappointing debut for Wofford head coach Shawn Watson, who stepped up from offensive coordinator after Josh Conklin resigned on Thursday. The Bulldogs limited the Terriers (0-6, 0-3) to 36 yards in the first half and took a 14-0 lead. Hiers connected with D.J. Rias for a 54-yard score in the third quarter and Jaylan Thomas burst 37 yards for a touchdown to make it 28-7. Jimmy Weirick threw for a touchdown pass and Kyle Parson ran for one for Wofford.

