Pogačar wins Lombardia again; last race for Valverde, Nibali

COMO, Italy (AP) — Two-time Tour de France champion Tadej Pogačar has edged Enric Mas to successfully defend his title at Il Lombardia. Pogačar outsprinted Mas at the end of the 253-kilometer route from Bergamo to Como to claim victory in the final one-day classic of the season. It was his 16th victory of the season and 46th in his career. Mikel Landa was third. It was also the final race for Grand Tour champions Alejandro Valverde and Vincenzo Nibali. Nibali is one of only seven cyclists to have won all three Grand Tours and the Italian was loudly cheered throughout the race.

