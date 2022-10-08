North Dakota rallies to beat Youngstown State 35-30

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Tyler Hoosman’s 14-yard touchdown run put North Dakota ahead and Cole Davis’ punt-block score gave the Fighting Hawks a cushion they would need as they rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Youngstown State 35-30. Hoosman scored with under 10 minutes left for a 28-24 lead for UND (4-2, 3-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference). Just over a minute later, Penguins punter Paddy Lynch couldn’t handle the snap and Cole blocked his kick and returned it to lead by 11. Youngstown State’s Jaleel McLaughlin scored on a 4-yard run with 5:49 remaining to trail by five after a two-point pass attempt failed.

