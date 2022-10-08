North Carolina holds on at the end, tops reeling Miami 27-24

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Drake Maye passed for 309 yards and two touchdowns, one of them a 74-yarder to J.J. Jones, and North Carolina overcame a stellar performance by Tyler Van Dyke to beat Miami 27-24. Josh Downs had a receiving touchdown and Omarion Hampton ran for another score for North Carolina. Van Dyke completed 42 of 57 passes for 496 yards — the second-most in Miami history, behind Stephen Morris’ 566 in 2012 — and three touchdowns for Miami.

