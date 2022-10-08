No. 9 Ole Miss rallies from 10 down, routs Vanderbilt 52-28

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jaxson Dart threw for a career-high 448 yards and three touchdowns and ninth-ranked Mississippi overcame a 10-point deficit in routing Vanderbilt 52-28 for its first 6-0 start since 2014. The Rebels (6-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) won their fourth straight in the series after trailing 20-10 in the second quarter. Quinshon Judkins ran for the first of his two TDs just before halftime, then the Rebels added three more in the third quarter as part of 35 straight points. Jonathan Mingo caught nine passes for a career-high and national season-high 247 yards and two TDs, the last a short pass he caught at the line of scrimmage and took 71 yards to the end zone. Vanderbilt lost its 23rd consecutive SEC game.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.