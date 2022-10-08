Newcastle rises to 5th in EPL with 5-1 rout of Brentford

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Bruno Guimaraes has scored a brace and Newcastle has moved up to fifth in the English Premier League after beating Brentford 5-1. The Brazil midfielder headed the Magpies into a 22nd-minute lead and also drilled home a long-range effort in the 56th. The goals delighted the home fans among a crowd of 52,067 at St. James’ Park, a year and a day after Amanda Staveley’s Saudi-backed consortium controversially completed its takeover. Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron and Ethan Pinnock’s own-goal saw Newcastle enjoy its biggest victory to date under Howe.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.