NC State QB Leary injured vs. Florida State

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Preseason Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year Devin Leary of No. 14 North Carolina State has been knocked from Saturday night’s game against Florida State with an injury. Leary took a hard hit to his right shoulder and arm area from FSU’s Joshua Farmer as he tried to deliver the ball downfield. Leary immediately grabbed at his right arm as he was down with Farmer being flagged for a roughing-the-passer penalty with 4:59 left in the third quarter. Leary eventually was helped to his feet, though he held his right shoulder area and had his head hanging low as he was escorted to the tunnel.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.