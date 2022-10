EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State safety Jaden Mangham has been carted off the field with an injury against No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday. Mangham appeared to take the brunt of a collision when he tackled Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson late in the first quarter. The freshman was put on a backboard and placed on a cart. Henderson gave him an encouraging tap. Mangham flashed a thumbs up for the cheering crowd.

