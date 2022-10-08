Mercer shuts down Western Carolina 49-6

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Fred Payton threw three touchdowns passes and Mercer held the Southern Conference’s top-scoring team to a pair of field goals in the Bears’ 49-6 win over Western Carolina. The Catamounts came in as the nation’s second-best producing offense at 549.8 yards per game but Mercer, with the conference’s best defense and 11th in the country, outgained Western Carolina 520-249. Payton was 16-of-22 passing for 247 yards and ran for 48 more. Payton has 16 TD passes without an interception this season.

