McClelland, No. 24 Cincinnati hold off South Florida 28-24

CINCINNATI (AP) — Charles McClelland rushed for a career-high 179 yards and two touchdowns including the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter as No. 24 Cincinnati held off South Florida 28-24 on Saturday. McClelland’s 35-yard touchdown run with 9:24 remaining put the Bearcats ahead to stay helping extend the nation’s second-longest home winning streak to 30 games. Bulls QB Gerry Bohanon rushed for 117 yards and passed for 121 yards and two TDs. The Bearcats — who will move to the Big 12 Conference next season — have won 18 consecutive games against AAC opponents.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.