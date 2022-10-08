McClelland, No. 24 Cincinnati hold off South Florida 28-24
By JEFF WALLNER
Associated Press
CINCINNATI (AP) — Charles McClelland rushed for a career-high 179 yards and two touchdowns including the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter as No. 24 Cincinnati held off South Florida 28-24 on Saturday. McClelland’s 35-yard touchdown run with 9:24 remaining put the Bearcats ahead to stay helping extend the nation’s second-longest home winning streak to 30 games. Bulls QB Gerry Bohanon rushed for 117 yards and passed for 121 yards and two TDs. The Bearcats — who will move to the Big 12 Conference next season — have won 18 consecutive games against AAC opponents.