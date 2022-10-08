Marseille’s unbeaten run ends after loss to Ajaccio

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Dimitri Payet’s milestone goal couldn’t stop Marseille losing its unbeaten record in the French league to lowly Ajaccio by 2-1. The French playmaker notched his 100th league goal with the opener from the penalty spot in the 15th minute after Ajaccio defender Cedric Avinel handled the ball. Payet has found the net in Ligue 1 previously with Nantes, Saint-Etienne and Lille. He’s also the first current player to have at least 100 goals and 100 assists in the league. But Ajaccio ruined Payet’s party.

