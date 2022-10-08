Kennesaw State trips North Alabama 40-34 in 2OT

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Isaac Foster scored with 21 seconds left in regulation and ran 12 yards for a touchdown in the second overtime to rally Kennesaw State to a 40-34 win over North Alabama. After Foster’s burst around left end, the defense stood tall with Markeith Montgomery defending the fourth-and-7 pass from the 22. Shepherd finished 13-of-18 passing for 172 yards and kept the ball 34 times for 102 yards and two more scores for the Owls. Foster had six runs for 36 yards and five catches for 76. Noah Walters was 15 of 27 for 326 yards with Takairee Kenebrew catching four for three touchdowns and a career-best 162 yards in the first-ever A-Sun game for the Lions.

