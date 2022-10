LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels left the 19th-ranked Jayhawks’ game against No. 17 TCU late in the second half after landing hard on his right shoulder. Daniels was hurt as Jamoi Hodge sacked him with 41 seconds left. He went to the locker room for treatment. Daniels fumbled at the goal line earlier in the quarter as the Jayhawks were driving for what would have been the go-ahead touchdown. TCU led 10-3 at half.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.