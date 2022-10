JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Todd Centeio threw four touchdown passes, including a pair of fourth-quarter strikes to put the game out of reach, and James Madison shut down the Arkansas State running game to remain undefeated following a 42-20 win over the Red Wolves in a Sun Belt battle. Arkansas State managed just 20 yards rushing on 27 carries.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.