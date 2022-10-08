Italy beats United States 22-10 at Women’s Rugby World Cup

Italy defeated the United States 22-10 to open play on the second day of the Women’s Rugby World Cup at Whangarei, New Zealand. In later matches Sunday Japan played Canada and Wales took on Scotland. Top-seeded and tournament favorite England laid down a clear marker in its opening match on Saturday when it scored 14 tries in beating Fiji 84-19. England left no doubt in the minds of any of its opponents that it will take an extraordinary team and performance to prevent them winning the world title for the third time.

