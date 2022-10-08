Israel Abanikanda runs for 320 yards, 6 TDs in Pitt’s win

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Israel Abanikanda ran for 320 yards to break Tony Dorsett’s Pittsburgh record and scored six touchdowns in the Panthers’ 45-29 victory over Virginia Tech on Saturday. Dorsett ran for 303 yards in 1975 against Notre Dame. Abanikanda broke the rushing record with a 6-yard carry in the fourth quarter. Abanikanda also tied the school and Atlantic Coast Conference records for touchdowns. Norman Budd scored six touchdowns for Pitt against Ohio in 1910. Abanikanda helped Pitt (1-1, 4-2) rebound from an ugly home loss last week against a Georgia Tech team that fired its head coach earlier in the week. Abanikanda, the ACC’s leading rusher, had his arm in a sling at the end of last week’s game against Georgia Tech.

