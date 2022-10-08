Harris throws for TD, runs for another; UTSA beats WKU 31-28

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Frank Harris completed 24 of 35 passes for 275 yards and touchdown and added 61 yards rushing — including a 12-yard TD — on 10 carries to help UTSA beat Western Kentucky 31-28. The Roadrunners scored 17 consecutive points to close the first half and open the third quarter to take a 10-point lead when Chris Carpenter fumbled near the goal line and Joshua Cephus jumped on the ball in the end zone for a touchdown about 3 minutes into the second half. Austin Reed ran for a 2-yard score and threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Daewood Davis for Western Kentucky (3-3, 1-1).

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.