Haden enters Florida’s Hall of Fame, plans NFL retirement

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Joe Haden has a formal NFL retirement date. The three-time Pro Bowl cornerback tells The Associated Press he is planning to sign a one-day contract with Cleveland on October 30 so he can retire as a member of the team that drafted him in 2007. The Browns will honor Haden a day later during their game against Cincinnati. Haden headlined the University of Florida’s 2022 Hall of Fame class that includes Olympic sprinter Jeff Demps, swimmer Conor Dwyer, softball player Michelle Moultrie, basketball forward Chandler Parsons, triple jumper Christian Taylor, catcher Mike Zunino, tennis coach Steve Beeland and AD Jeremy Foley.

