Haaland nets 20th goal of season as City beats Southampton

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Erling Haaland has scored his 20th goal in just 13 games this season as Manchester City routed Southampton 4-0 to lead the English Premier League. Haaland extended his scoring streak to 10 straight games in all competitions by netting the fourth goal in the 65th minute for City. Joao Cancelo, Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez had already scored by the time the Norwegian finally found the net in the second half. Southampton has lost four straight games and manager Ralph Hasenhuttl is facing increasing pressure after another disappointing performance.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.