Gardner-Webb overwhelms Robert Morris 48-0 to open Big South
Moon Township, Pa. (AP) — Bailey Fisher threw three touchdown passes, the Gardner-Webb defense allowed just 19 yards in the second half and the Runnin’ Bulldogs rolled past Robert Morris 48-0. Gardner-Webb led 20-0 at halftime after Fisher ran for a touchdown and completed 13 of 15 passes for 176 yards with two touchdowns. Tray Luther caught six passes for 124 yards including a 69-yard touchdown and Narii Gaither had 96 rushing yards on eight carries, all before halftime. Robert Morris quarterbacks Zach Tanner and Corbin LaFrance combined to go 0-for-7 with an interception in the second half. The Colonials had eight yards rushing in the third quarter and 11 yards on the ground in the fourth.