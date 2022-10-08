Gardner-Webb overwhelms Robert Morris 48-0 to open Big South

Moon Township, Pa. (AP) — Bailey Fisher threw three touchdown passes, the Gardner-Webb defense allowed just 19 yards in the second half and the Runnin’ Bulldogs rolled past Robert Morris 48-0. Gardner-Webb led 20-0 at halftime after Fisher ran for a touchdown and completed 13 of 15 passes for 176 yards with two touchdowns. Tray Luther caught six passes for 124 yards including a 69-yard touchdown and Narii Gaither had 96 rushing yards on eight carries, all before halftime. Robert Morris quarterbacks Zach Tanner and Corbin LaFrance combined to go 0-for-7 with an interception in the second half. The Colonials had eight yards rushing in the third quarter and 11 yards on the ground in the fourth.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.