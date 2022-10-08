Fofana runs for 3 TDs in first half, Navy routs Tulsa 53-21

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Daba Fofana ran for 113 of his 159 yards and three touchdowns in the first half to help Navy cruise to a 53-21 victory over Tulsa. Freshman Nathan Kent broke loose off a reverse for a 70-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter for Navy. It was Kent’s first collegiate play. Fofana added scoring runs from 47, 15, and 11 yards in the second quarter as Navy built a 36-14 lead at halftime. Navy (2-3, 2-1 American Athletic Conference) rushed 69 times for 455 yards. Davis Brin tossed a pair of touchdown passes in the first half for Tulsa (2-4, 0-2).

