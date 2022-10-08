Florida A&M wins 4th straight, tops South Carolina St 20-14

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Xavier Smith hauled in his seventh touchdown catch of the season and Florida A&M held off South Carolina State 20-14 for its fourth straight victory. Jeremy Moussa hit Smith over the middle for a 65-yard catch-and-run touchdown and a 7-0 lead for Florida A&M (4-2) after one quarter. Moussa and Jah’Marae Sheread teamed up for a 35-yard score and a 14-0 lead in the second quarter. Jose Romo-Martinez’s 42-yard field gave the Rattlers a 17-0 advantage at halftime. Romo-Martinez added another field goal to stretch the lead to 20-0 after three quarters.

