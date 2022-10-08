Filippo Ganna breaks cycling’s hour world record
GRENCHEN, Switzerland (AP) — Time trial specialist Filippo Ganna has broken cycling’s hour record after covering 56.792 kilometers in 60 minutes at a Swiss velodrome. The Italian extended the record by more than 1.2 kilometers. That’s the biggest jump in seven years. When asked to describe the pain of the last five minutes, Ganna said, “I lost energy to try to go for 57.” He says he is open to another attempt at a different time of the season, when he is fresher. Ganna took the record from British teammate Dan Bigham, who made his mark at the same velodrome in August.