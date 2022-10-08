Ewart Shadoff keeps 4-shot lead in bid for 1st LPGA title
CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — Jodi Ewart Shadoff is one round away from her first LPGA Tour victory. Ewart Shadoff had a bogey-free 69 Saturday in the LPGA Mediheal Championship. She keeps a four-shot lead over Paula Reto going into the final round at The Saticoy Club. Ewart Shadoff has been on the LPGA for 10 years without winning. She’s never had a better chance than this one. The 34-year-old from England figures it will be a learning experience either way. Andrea Lee, Celine Boutier and Hinako Shibuno are five shots behind. Lee and Reto already have picked up their first LPGA win this year.