Eaglin’s TD lifts Alabama A&M over Grambling 37-31 in 2OT

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Donovan Eaglin ran for 126 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner in the second overtime, and Alabama A&M beat Grambling 37-31. In the first overtime, Julian Calvez threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Noah Bean for Grambling. Alabama A&M answered with Quincy Casey’s 7-yard TD pass to Keenan Hambrick. Eaglin scored on third-and-goal from the 2. Dre’shuwn Terry sacked Calvez on fourth-and-10 to end it. The Bulldogs (2-4, 2-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) beat the Tigers for the first time since 2013 and ended a five-game losing streak in the series. Grambling (1-5, 0-3) tied the game at 24 with 29 seconds left in regulation.

