ASTANA, Kazakhstan (AP) — Novak Djokovic survived a second-set tiebreaker in the Astana Open semifinals and shortly after his opponent Daniil Medvedev retired with a leg injury. Djokovic advanced at 4-6, 7-6 (6). Djokovic says Medvedev told him he “pulled an adductor muscle in his leg.” The Serb will play third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday’s final. Tsitsipas rallied to beat fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.