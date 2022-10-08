Correa scores, Oblak saves in Atético’s 2-1 win over Girona

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Ángel Correa has scored twice and Jan Oblak has made a pair of big saves to lead Atlético Madrid’s 2-1 home win over Girona in the Spanish league. Atlético next faces a rematch in the Champions League with Club Brugge after the Belgian side stunned it 2-0 this week. Correa scored in the fifth and 48th minutes before Rodrigo Riquelme pulled one back for Girona in the 66th. Oblak then made two diving saves to keep long-range shots by Aleix García out of his net. Almería also struck three times in the first half to ease to a 3-1 win over Rayo Vallecano.

