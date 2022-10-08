Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 8:56 PM

Clemson breaks it open in 2nd half, tops Boston College 31-3

KION

By JIMMY GOLEN
AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — DJ Uiagalelei threw for 220 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 69 yards on Saturday night to help No. 5 Clemson break open the game in the second half and beat Boston College 31-3. The Tigers improved to 6-0. Clemson scored touchdowns on back-to-back possessions sandwiched around halftime to turn a 3-3 game into a runaway. BC fell to 2-4. Beaux Collins caught four passes for 58 yards, including a 10-yard score for the Tigers. Phil Jurkovec completed 19 of 40 passes for 188 yards, spending much of the game scrambling behind BC’s makeshift offensive line.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content