Clemson breaks it open in 2nd half, tops Boston College 31-3

BOSTON (AP) — DJ Uiagalelei threw for 220 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 69 yards on Saturday night to help No. 5 Clemson break open the game in the second half and beat Boston College 31-3. The Tigers improved to 6-0. Clemson scored touchdowns on back-to-back possessions sandwiched around halftime to turn a 3-3 game into a runaway. BC fell to 2-4. Beaux Collins caught four passes for 58 yards, including a 10-yard score for the Tigers. Phil Jurkovec completed 19 of 40 passes for 188 yards, spending much of the game scrambling behind BC’s makeshift offensive line.

