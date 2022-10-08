Chambers had 3 TDs, Montana State forces 6 turnovers in win

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Quarterback Sean Chambers ran for three touchdowns and the Montana State defense forced six turnovers in a 37-6 Homecoming win over Idaho State. After the Bengals opened the game with a quick, four-play drive capped by a 36-yard touchdown pass from Sagan Gronauer to Chedon James, the Bobcats, took over, rolling to their 16th straight home win. R.J. Fitzgerald capped an 11-play, 71-yard drive with a 2-yard plunge on first possession for the Bobcats, ranked fifth if the FCS coaches poll. Chambers scored on 4-, 13- and 6-yard runs for and Blake Glessner kicked a pair of field goals for a 34-6 halftime lead.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.