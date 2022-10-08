Carter-Vickers returns to Celtic lineup following injury

American defender Cameron Carter-Vickers returned to Glasgow Celtic’s starting lineup after missing two Scottish Premier League games and one Champions League match due to an injury. Carter-Vickers played the entire match in a 2-1 win at St Johnstone. The injury caused Carter-Vickers to miss the United States’ last two World Cup matches. A son of former NBA player Howard Carter, the 24-year-old Carter-Vickers is hoping to earn a spot on the U.S. World Cup roster, scheduled to be announced Nov. 9.

By The Associated Press

