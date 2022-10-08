Campos lifts Stephen F Austin over Abilene Christian 41-38

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Chris Campos kicked a 51-yard field goal on the final play of the game and Stephen F. Austin outlasted Abilene Christian 41-38. Campos’ winning kick came after Abilene Christian’s Blair Zepeda was short on a 54-yard field-goal attempt with 4 seconds remaining. Xavier Gipson returned the attempt 41 yards and a personal foul on the Wildcats added 15 yards and extended the game one play — setting up Campos’ game-winner. Stephen F. Austin (3-3, 1-1 Western Athletic Conference) jumped out to a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter before Jermiah Dobbins’ 46-yard touchdown run and two scoring passes from Maverick McIvor pulled Abilene Christian (4-2, 1-1) within 24-21 at halftime.

