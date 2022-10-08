Buffalo scores 38 unanswered, beats Bowling Green 38-7

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Ron Cook Jr. and Mike Washington each rushed for two touchdowns in the first half and Buffalo scored the opening 38 points in beating Bowling Green 38-7. Washington highlighted the first half with a 92-yard touchdown run to cap a 99-yard drive for a 24-0 lead. The Bulls defense forced a three-and-out, and Washington scored again from 1-yard out to make it 31-0 at the break. Washington finished with 155 yards on 16 carries and Cook added 89 yards on 17 carries as Buffalo totaled 280 yards on the ground. The Buffalo defense also had a 90-plus yard score when James Patterson scooped up a fumble near the end zone and raced the other way for a 38-point lead.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.