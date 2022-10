SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Zevi Eckhaus threw for 310 yards and four touchdowns and Bryant beat Division II Southern Connecticut State 56-10. Bryant backup Gage Moloney came on in relief of Eckhaus and threw for two touchdowns on 6-for-7 passing. Eckhaus — who was 25 of 35 — and Moloney completed passes to 11-different receivers. Marc Reali threw for 207 yards for Southern Connecticut State.

