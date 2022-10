HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Freddie Brock ran for one touchdown and added a 25-yard catch for another as Maine scored twice in the fourth quarter to earn a come-from-behind, 31-24 win over Hampton. The win snapped a streak of four straight losses to start the season by the Black Bears.

